Woman wounded after bullet travels through window on West Side in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was wounded inside a home after she was hit by a bullet which came in through her window in the first shooting in Chicago of 2020, police said.The woman was inside a home in the 4400-block of West Adams Street when she was shot in the back by the bullet which traveled through her window at about 12:14 a.m., police said.The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. It is not known where the shots came from.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.