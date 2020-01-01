CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 24-year-old woman was wounded inside a home after she was hit by a bullet which came in through her window in the first shooting in Chicago of 2020, police said.
The woman was inside a home in the 4400-block of West Adams Street when she was shot in the back by the bullet which traveled through her window at about 12:14 a.m., police said.
The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. It is not known where the shots came from.
Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Woman wounded after bullet travels through window on West Side in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More