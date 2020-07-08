Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall near Monroe Harbor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's body has been recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning after a boat hit a break wall near Monroe Harbor.

Chicago police said the boat hit a break wall just before 10 p.m. Tuesday as a storm blew through the area. Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief for Dive Operations Jason Lach said several people from the boat were already swimming in the water when the boat drifted hit the break wall as storms moved in.

Divers looked for the missing woman inside the break wall between the Shedd Aquarium and Monroe Harbor.

Divers searched the water for an hour before they were pulled out and a surface search continued. They were out on the lake until about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The search resumed Wednesday morning and crews recovered the body.

Deputy Chief Lach said there were 12 to 16 people on the boat at the time of the incident. The swimmers were not were not wearing safety vests., Lach said.
