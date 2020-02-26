Brittney Levine highlights products invented by women

February is National Women Inventors Month and to honor this, style & trend expert Brittney Levine is back with some amazing and innovative products invented by women.
From skincare to shapewear, women have been inventing the products that have helped change our lives for decades.
GoSili Reusable Straws & Cups
$3.00 - $19.00
www.gosili.com
-In 2006, Stacey Feeley and Giuliana Schwabwe started GoSili because it was time to do things differently.
-They were tired of not having options other than a plastic cup or disposable straw.
-Before it was cool, they started making the best silicone stuff on the market - stylish and modern, tough, and 100% nontoxic.
-1st brand that focused on creating silicone products that have high-end design at affordable prices, competing directly with plastic.
-100% petroleum-free, PVC free, lead free, no sketchy fillers
-GoSili products last forever, are completely safe and nontoxic, and can be recycled if they ever wear out.
Alpyn Beauty
$60 - $68
www.alpynbeauty.com
-Alpyn Beauty is the first and only skincare line to sustainably harvest wild crafted ingredients straight from the mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
-The plants they harvest are some of the hardest working and most resilient: botanicals that are conditioned to survive in an unforgiving climate (high altitude, low humidity, little oxygen, intense sun, harsh wind and heavy snowfall).
-Founder Kendra Butler, first created Alpyn Beauty for the clients at her Jackson Hole apothecary, Alpyn Beauty Bar.
-She became instantly enchanted with the wild forests of arnica and chamomile, and the fields of lavender and sage which make up her new backyard, and became the basis for Alpyn Beauty.
-When applied to skin, these plants perform just like they do in the wild-preserving, protecting and strengthening your skin for increased resiliency, which results in skin that looks, feels and behaves more youthfully.
Edible Beauty Australia Teas
$13.86
www.ediblebeauty.com
-Developed by naturopath and nutritionist, Anna Mitsios, Edible Beauty Australia offers luxurious "edible" skincare products, "beauty" teas and wellness supplements containing therapeutic botanicals and wild crafted Australian ingredients.
-Designed to have you glowing both inside and out and so good, you can eat it!
-Mitsios is passionate about using nutrition through food and herbs to achieve radiance, vitality and bountiful youth.
-Edible Beauty believes that the radiance of our energy, skin and personality is a direct reflection of what we put on and in it - we are what we eat - as the saying goes.
-Product range epitomizes purity, luxury and quality, as well as the wellbeing and longevity of the skin, body and mind.
AWAY Luggage
$225 - $295
www.awaytravel.com
-Stephanie Korey and Jennifer Rubio, who met while working at Warby Parker, decided to start a luxury travel and lifestyle brand that has literally "taken off."
-Away makes "everything you need away,"
-Starting from a simple suitcase, Away grew so popular that it expanded to organizers, bags, and accessories.
Outdoor Voices Clothing
$45 and up
www.outdoorvoices.com
When Tyler Haney was 25, she decided to start an athletic-wear company with an aim to become the No. 1 athletic brand, overtaking Under Armour and Lululemon.
-Just a few years after launching in 2013, the company would raise over $50 million in venture funding, build an 80-person team, and open stores across the country.
-Outdoor Voices is on a mission to get the world moving.
-Believe in freeing fitness from performance.
-Make high quality products for sweating in that make you feel strong, confident and ready for #DoingThings.
Simple Mills New Soft Baked Almond Flour Bars
5 for $5.99
www.amazon.com
-Kaitlin Smith launched Simple Mills in 2013 after undergoing a complete change in her diet
-She expected that cutting out sugar and gluten and choosing fresh whole foods would give her more energy, but she hadn't guessed it also would put an end to the various aches and pains that had plagued her for years.
-The change in how she felt inspired her to change her career path as well.
-Simple Mills' newest contribution to better-for-you snacking is soft, chunky, and satisfying - all at the same time.
-That's because each bar consists of a soft-baked base chock-full of nuts, seeds, and fruit pieces that bring contrasting textures and whole-food nutrition to every delicious bite.
-Choose from Dark Chocolate Almond, Chunky Peanut Butter, Nutty Banana Bread and Spiced Carrot Cake - there's something for everyone!
