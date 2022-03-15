At-risk man, 27, missing after fire breaks out at his Woodridge home, police say

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 27-year-old man is missing after a garage fire broke out at his Woodridge home Monday morning.Chopper7 was over the scene around 5:45 a.m. when the two-car garage was engulfed in flames in the 2900-block of Forest Glen Parkway.Police are now looking for Connor Burnetter, a resident of that home and an at-risk adult. He's 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Police said he was last seen wearing blue pajama-style pants and a blue zip-up hoodie.Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodridge Police or call 911.