Worker killed in Englewood while building pool deck

Two workers building a pool deck in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood were shot Saturday morning while taking their lunch break.Frank Warren, 61, died of his injuries.No one was in custody in the shooting, which occurred in the 6800-block of South Wood just before noon.Police said the men were unintended victims of an exchange of gunfire between rival gang members.A witness said the men were eating their lunch on the grass.Warren was a father of three and one of sixteen brothers and sisters."He loved working over there. He knew a lot of people over there. And everybody loved his work," said brother Jimmy Warren. "They've got to stop that. They've got to stop that shooting. I mean killing an innocent man while he's out making a living. What is that?"