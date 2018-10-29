Worker rescued after becoming trapped in dirt trench in Morris

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper7HD over the scene of a rescue for a worker who became trapped in dirt in Morris, Illinois.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) --
A worker was rescued Monday after he became trapped while digging a sewer trench in Morris, Illinois.

A construction crew was digging the 7-and-a-half-foot-deep trench for a residential building in the 1900-block of Mountain Road when a dirt wall collapsed around 11:24 a.m., the Morris Police Department said. A worker inside the trench was pushed into the opposite wall.

Police said the 49-year-old worker was conscious, alert and talking throughout the incident. He was pulled from the trench around 1:30 p.m.

A medical helicopter was standing by on the scene to transport the victim to a hospital. No information on his condition has been released.

The Morris Fire Department and approximately 20 other agencies responded to the scene, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescueconstruction accidentMorris
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Body found at North Side construction site
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan
Amazing medical advance allows 2 women to carry same baby
VIDEO: School bus driver arrested after trying to drive through floodwaters
AP: More than a dozen shootings at US houses of worship since 2012
Lion Air crash: Indonesian airline's 737 crashes into sea, killing 189 on board
Student fatally shot at Matthews, NC high school; 1 in custody
Show More
Police: Sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Calif. woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Trump accuses media of being 'the true Enemy of the People'
Trauma recovery center serves survivors of violent crime in Cook County
More News