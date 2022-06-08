Westmont grocery store seeks record for world's largest banana display with 70K pounds of fruit

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A grocery store in suburban Westmont is going for a Guinness World Record Wednesday.The Jewel Osco at N Cass and Ogden avenues has put together what could be the largest display of bananas the world has ever seen.They say it's about 70,000 pounds of bananas.There's an event happening at 10:30 a.m., where afterward people can grab some free bananas.