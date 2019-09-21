Chicago police officer shot on South Side, suspect wanted for Fulton River District shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5558123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials hold news conference on Chicago police officer shot Saturday morning in West Englewood neighborhood.

I ask all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement who work day and night to protect our residents. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) September 21, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5557860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was shot on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer who was shot Saturday morning in West Englewood is recovering from surgery at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.He was shot while officers from the Chicago Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Team were serving a warrant at a home near 65th Street and Winchester.The warrant was for Michael Blackman, 45, accused of shooting a woman while riding a bike in the Fulton River District on Wednesday."When the fugitive unit went to knock on the door, he heard the knocks and ran out the back and that's when he ran into the officer and his partner, " said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Fellow officers were able to rush the wounded officer to the hospital in a squad car."It's reported that the injured officer had the self-awareness to apply his own tourniquet as his partner maintained pressure on the gunshot wound on the way to the hospital," said Supt. Johnson.The 40-year-old officer is a 16-year-veteran of the Chicago Police Department. He suffered a wound to the groin as well as two wounds to his left lower leg."He came basically bleeding to death, he had already lost a significant amount of blood and was taking emergently to the operating room for surgery," said trauma surgeon, Jane K. Lee.Authorities are actively searching for Blackman who is considered armed and dangerous.The wounded officer, along with his partner, were able to return fire but it's not known if Blackman was injured in the exchange of gunshots, according to police.Blackman has an extensive arrest history dating back to 1991. His charges include from burglary, battery domestic battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, driving on a suspended license criminal possession of a controlled substance."We think that he shot the young lady Wednesday, now today he shot a police officer so obviously this is a person that shouldn't be walking around the streets of Chicago," said Supt. Johnson.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot who visited the officer at the hospital tweeted, asking "all Chicagoans to join me in praying for the officer shot earlier today and his family, and for the continued safety of our first responders and law enforcement."Several police agencies including SWAT teams, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all responded to the scene.