Video shows suspect in bike shop minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District

New video from detectives with a better visual of gunman. If you recognize this man or see someone wearing similar clothing in your area, please call 911 or report anonymously on your phone.

New surveillance picture from Incident at 200 N. Milwaukee. Please send info if you recognize this individual. Area Central Detectives are investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are studying new surveillance video of a man wanted in the shooting a woman in the Fulton River District.The owners of the bicycle store said the suspected shooter came in to get a flat tire fixed at around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday and video shows the suspect walk his electric bicycle into the shop.He's got a flat tire and seems to want to do much of the repair himself. At one point, he grabs a paper towel and wipes away sweat.Later, he turns to the camera as he reaches for a sip of his drink.It appears to be the same cup or bottle, strapped to his backpack, as he heads towards Milwaukee Avenue in the Fulton River District, where moments later, police said he fired a single bullet into the 28-year-old woman's back as she walked with co-workers to lunch.Workers at the bike shop described the man as calm, chatty and even smiling as he paid with a credit card. So what changed in only a matter of minutes? Witnesses said the gunman didn't say anything before he opened fire.The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police have found no history of trouble in the victim's personal history and say it's even less likely the shooting is workplace related. She works in HR at a nearby financial firm.Investigators continue to work under the theory that the shooting was targeted.