Yasmin Acree missing 12 years; family still searching for answers in her disappearance

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twelve years after her disappearance, the family of Yasmin Acree is still searching for answers.

"We've never stopped looking. We've always had hopes they would find answers," said Damarcus Acree, Yasmin's brother.

The teen's brother and oldest sister spoke with ABC7 by phone from California where they live. It was 12 years ago that Acree disappeared from her West Side home in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway.

Acree, a 15-year-old honor student, went missing on January 15, 2008, while living with her now-deceased adoptive mother, who was also her aunt by marriage.
Some relatives say they believe she was abducted.

"I'm a man of faith, but, and I know God is a miracle worker, but if she's alive today, it would be a miracle," said Rev. Ira Acree, a relative of Yasmin.

The family remains critical of the investigation by Chicago police, which initially looked into the teen's disappearance as a runaway, possibly causing the mishandling of fingerprints and other evidence at the scene.

"But I know there was a lot of ball dropping, neglectful acts on the parts of my aunt and the police," said Shawn Acree, Yasmin's sister.

Despite few leads, a CPD spokesperson says the case is still in progress. A $10,000 reward in exchange for information still stands as does the commitment to learning the truth.

"There's really been no closure on our end as far as understanding what happened or knowing her last thoughts, her whereabouts," Damarcus Acree said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkmissing girl
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of Hazel Crest native, Army Specialist returns home
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Missing Cicero teen vanished day her home was burglarized
Hinsdale murder trial begins for mother bludgeoned to death
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
World's best bull riders compete in Chicago Invitational
Chicago students join presidential campaign trail in Iowa
Show More
Infamous Lincoln Towing back in business
House leaders hand Trump impeachment articles to Senate
WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson dies at 75
Chicago DOT employees robbed at gunpoint while working
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News