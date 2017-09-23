1 arrested after mass protest outside Rosemont hotel where woman found dead in freezer

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
One person has been arrested after a mass protest outside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont Friday night, police said.

Other local police agencies were called in to help control the crowds.

It stems from the death of Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in the Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer earlier this month.
WATCH: HOTEL VIDEOS OF KENNEKA JENKINS
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 4)

Raw Rosemont 3

Surveillance video from inside the hotel shows Jenkins staggering through the hallways into the kitchen area.

The protesters started in front of the hotel and marched to the police station after one person was arrested.

Rosemont police said a person was arrested for threatening to kill a police officer. Charges against the person are pending, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hoteldeath investigationbody foundprotestRosemont
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rosemont police: FBI not investigating death of woman found in hotel freezer
Raw video released showing woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer
Video shows woman walk into freezer of Rosemont hotel, activist says
Rosemont mayor speaks on hotel freezer death
Police examine surveillance video after woman found dead inside hotel freezer
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer looks for answers
Chicago woman found dead in freezer of Rosemont hotel
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting causes car to crash onto I-80/94 in Gary
New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico
Trump rips NFL commissioner for 'trying to justify' players' 'disrespect' for country
Lebron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
People sprayed with 'noxious substance' near London shopping center
$1 million bond set for man accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl
Police: Man exposed himself near North Side day care center
Show More
Police: Man stabbed, robbed at Aurora motel after meeting woman online
Cook County court for unwed parents quietly disappears
New 'booze wear' helps you shake and stir your fall wardrobe
Man gets life in prison plus 50 years in student's slaying
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos