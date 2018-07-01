1 dead, 9 injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

An explosion and fire on a small tour boat in the Bahamas has killed one person and injured nine others.

People on a nearby boat watched in shock Saturday as flames and black smoke poured into the sky.

The nearby boat then moved close to the burning vessel and attempted to rescue the injured passengers and crew.

The Royal Bahamas police force said 12 people were on board, 10 Americans and two from the Bahamas.

Police have not yet identified the person who was killed.

Investigators are looking for the cause.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldboat accidentexplosion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Excessive Heat Warning continues Sunday
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
Thousands march in Loop to protest President Trump's immigration policy
Elk Grove Village crash involving dump truck, 5 cars kills 1
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
Voice recording allegedly shows teacher calling young boy a 'loser'
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Former driver charged in Hammond armored truck robbery
Show More
LeBron James returns to LA hours before free agency opens
Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park
Trump claims he won't ask Supreme Court candidates' opinions of Roe v. Wade
LISTEN: 911 call confirms 'Permit Patty' called police on girl selling water
More News