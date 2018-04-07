1 dead after fire at NYC Trump Tower

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments on a fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in Midtown. (@PeterThomasRoth/Twitter)

NEW YORK CITY --
One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City, police sources say.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The fire is currently under control.

Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.


Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.


President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted a thank you to firefighters once the flames were contained.



Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.



There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
