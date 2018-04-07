1 dead after fire at NYC Trump Tower

NEW YORK CITY --One man is dead after a fire broke out at Trump Tower in New York City, police sources say.
The four-alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor just after 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The fire is currently under control.
Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
Twitter video shows flames shooting out of the building.
Fire at Trump Tower #trumptower pic.twitter.com/g11HcFPSws— Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018
President Trump is currently at the White House and not Trump Tower. He tweeted a thank you to firefighters once the flames were contained.
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
Eric Trump, the president's second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.
Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018
There were no evacuations inside the building, but some people self-evacuated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.