10 fire-related deaths confirmed in apocalyptic California wildfires

Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. #northbayfires pic.twitter.com/EpvzWVTYjj — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 9, 2017

Heights Road & Crystal Drive in Santa Rosa. 4 bedroom home. #northbayfires pic.twitter.com/EZ1ZZjkcDD — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 9, 2017

As North Bay firefighters continue efforts to stop seemingly endless wildfires from spreading, officials confirmed at least 10 fire-related deaths.Seven people have died in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one in Mendocino County. Officials say the scale of these fires may lead to more.CHP officials told the ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes that one of the people who died was a blind, elderly woman -- hard of hearing, who was found dead in her driveway. They suspect she was trying to escape the flames in Santa Rosa.Details on the other victims have not been released yet.Over 65,000 acres across eight counties have burned as 1,500 structures have been destroyed.According to Cal Fire officials a combination of fires across eight counties has burned over 65,000 acres of land, destroyed over 1,500 structures, and is threatening countless others.Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.In addition to the destroyed homes and evacuations more than 103,000 PG&E customers are without power due to to the fires, with the majority of outages in Napa and Sonoma counties where flames have been the most persistant.For those hoping to escape the flames via plane, airlines serving Charles Schulz-Sonoma Co. Airport have canceled flights due to poor visibility from smoke. The closures could last days. Officials say there are no flights coming or going.The fires have also forced the closure of countless businesses in the North Bay and all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga Monday.ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez reports widespread damage near Crystal Drive in Santa Rosa and even found a street sign that had been ripped from somewhere in the blaze.Smoke from the numerous fires spread throughout the Bay Area and has caused hazardous air in the region.Fires trickling into Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon and many others.Officials encourage everyone experiencing breathing issues to ask nearby evacuation centers or first responders for masks.Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph early this morning.