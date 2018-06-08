REWARD: ATF is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for critically wounding an ATF special agent in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/iEP7SQUost — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 8, 2018

Two men were charged in the shooting of an undercover ATF agent in Gary, Ind. One of those men is a fugitive.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Bernard Graham, 25, of south suburban Calumet City.Graham, a convicted felon, is a suspect a shooting that left an ATF agent critically wounded. Graham is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs around 190 pounds.He is one of two men charged with assaulting a federal officer and carrying and discharging a firearm in the furtherance of a crime. The maximum penalties for these crimes is life in prison.U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II of the Northern District of Indiana announced the charges against Graham and 19-year-old Blake King, of Chicago, at a press conference Friday.He said the suspects were trying to engage in the illegal traffic of firearms purchased in Indiana and transported to Illinois.King is currently in police custody, along with 29-year-old Leondrey Smith, of south suburban Dolton. Smith has not yet been charged.Kirsch said the undercover operation started on the South Side of Chicago, continued to south suburban Lansing and ended in Gary Thursday afternoon.Smith was trying to illegally sell handguns to an ATF informant operating out of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, Kirsch said. Smith met with the informant in a parking lot in Lansing, before traveling with two undercover ATF agents to the residential area of 5th Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary to make a transaction.Kirsch said Smith introduced the informant to 28-year-old Raymon Truitt, of Gary, who was allegedly his firearms supplier. Graham and King were also at this location. The informant told the two men he had $2,000 to buy the weapons.Truitt told the informant to check out the guns Graham had. Kirsch said Graham lifted his shirt and showed the informant a gun in his waistband.When Truitt asked for the money, the informant went back to the car the undercover agents were sitting in to get it. Kirsch said that's when King handed the informant a bag that supposedly had the firearms inside it. When the informant looked inside, he found pots and pans instead of guns.Kirsch said King pulled the informant's shirt over his head and Truitt and Graham opened fire on the undercover agents, striking one of the agents in the right side of his chest and left arm. The undercover agents shot back and Truitt was killed in the shootout.Smith and Truitt are also convicted felons, Kirsch said.The charges against Graham and Smith were filed by criminal complaint in the Northern District of Indiana. His office plans to seek indictments from a federal grand jury that may or may not include additional charges.The ATF agent's condition stabilized overnight. Celinez Nunez, the special agent in charge of the ATF's Chicago division, said the agent is expected to make a full recovery.Kirsch also said a car chase that led to a crash, which occurred Thursday near Broadway and 21st Avenue in Gary was not related to the shooting.