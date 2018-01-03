  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

2 critically injured in Ashburn multi-vehicle crash

Two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood involving at least two vehicles and a semi, which caused a diesel spill. (WLS)

Two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood involving at least two vehicles and a semi, which caused a diesel spill.

The crash happened in the 7900-block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:15 p.m., at a triangle intersection with Columbus Avenue.

Police said a Nissan failed to stop at a red light and struck a Kia and a semi truck. The driver of the Nissan then fled, police said.

The passenger in the Nissan and the driver of the Kia were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured and declined medical attention, police said.

Due to the diesel spill, the crash has also been classified as a hazmat situation. Firefighters are working to clean up the spill.

Emergency crews are working to reopen the crash scene, but drivers should expect delays and may want to seek alternate routes.
