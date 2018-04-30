2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have arrested two former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral.
The two men were arrested Sunday and charged in a case which has deeply troubled parishioners.
Artemio Calderon, 25, from the Back of the Yards neighborhood and 22-year-old Jarrell Patterson from the Chatham neighborhood each face one felony count of burglary of a place of worship. Police said both men had access to a key that they used to get into a safe.
According to the Chicago Tribune, they worked for a company called Monterrey Security and were able to allegedly steal up to $100,000 in church donations.
Holy Name Cathedral noticed it was missing money from its collections, collected in a basket and passed around at Mass. The donations were then are sealed into bag and locked in a safe before being deposited into a bank.
The iconic church on State and Superior says it has video surveillance footage of two different men trespassing. They could be seen coming and going from church offices in March and April. It sparked church officials to launch an audit of the money coming in.
Both men are expected to be in central bond court later Monday.