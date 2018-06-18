2 killed, 3 wounded in Little Italy shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the 1300-block of South Loomis Street at about 4:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

A female victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A male victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital and another male victim was shot in the arm and also taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said one victim self-transported to an area hospital.

Chicago police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 wounded in Little Village shooting
VIDEO: Priest confronts burglar at SW Side church
Chicago Weather: Heat wave continues Monday
3 killed after earthquake rocks Osaka, Japan
Circus performers killed in Hammond train crash remembered 100 years later
Walgreens to move into Chicago's old main post office building
Elizabeth Brackett, veteran Chicago journalist, dies at age 76
Woman, 20, charged with spitting on CPD officer in Loop
Show More
Trenton arts festival shooting leaves 22 injured; suspect killed
Mother, 2 children injured in Burbank hit-and-run
5 immigrants killed in Texas car crash while being chased by border patrol agents
Quake detected in Mexico City after National Team upsets Germany
More News