  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit Day 2... around 11:45 a.m.

2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified; speeding car slammed into taxi

EMBED </>More Videos

A horrific early morning crash killed an innocent taxi-driver Wednesday, after police said a speeding car blew a red light, striking the cab. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A horrific early morning crash killed an innocent taxi-driver Wednesday, after police said a speeding car blew a red light, striking the cab in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

The driver of the speeding Hyundai Sonata was also died as a result of the crash.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Mekonnen Kassa, 52, and Sungde Joof, 40. They both lived in Chicago. Kassa was driving the taxi. Joof was behind the wheel of the Hyundai.

Joof was heading south in the 1000-block of North Clark Street at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light around 3:15 a.m. and rear-ended the cab at the intersection of Oak and Clark, police said. It is still unclear how fast the Hyundai was traveling at the time of the crash.

The back end of Kassa's taxi was destroyed. There were no passengers inside. The front end of the Hyundai, which had Florida license plates, also sustained damage.

Kassa was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. Joof was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he also died.

No one else was hurt. Major Accidents is investigating.

Clark was closed between West Maple and West Walton streets. West Oak Street was closed between North LaSalle Drive and North Dearborn Street. CTA No. 22 Clark Street buses were detoured around the crash site. The area reopened around 7 a.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
taxicab driverscar crashman killedspeedingChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says
Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Michelle Obama to speak Wednesday at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Man charged with shooting, robbery at steakhouse near Mag Mile
Show More
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Avalon Park, police say
Man beaten with baseball bat, critically injured in Hermosa
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
More News
Top Video
Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says
New York terror suspect is husband and father, pledged to ISIS
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video