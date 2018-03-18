2 men shot while driving in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot while driving Saturday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. (WLS)

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

At about 10:30 p.m., the men were in a Chevy Equinox traveling southbound on South Ashland Avenue near 50th when two men in a dark-colored SUV started shooting at them.

A 32-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was killed. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man, age 27, sustained a graze wound to right hand. He was recovering at Stroger Hospital.

The victims drove themselves to the 7th District Police Station on 63rd Street, where their SUV could be seen outside with broken windows.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The shooter was not in custody Sunday morning.
