2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham

Chicago fire officials said two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday afternoon.Officials said the shooting took place in the 7900-block of South Ashland Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators at the scene have been focusing on a #79 CTA bus on the street next to a gas station at the southwest corner of 79th and Ashland.Police said there was a physical altercation between two individuals inside the gas station. A third person in the gas station waited for the fight to end, pulled out a gun, and fired shots, according to police. Those shots struck a 28-year-old man in the ankle.The shooter then turned and fired shots towards the CTA bus, which struck a 13-year-old boy in the neck. Police said both victims were not intended targets.The 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The 28-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.A police investigation is ongoing. The intersection of 79th and Ashland is closed for the investigation.