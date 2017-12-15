2 shot including 13-year-old boy in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago fire officials said two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting took place in the 7900-block of South Ashland Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators at the scene have been focusing on a #79 CTA bus on the street next to a gas station at the southwest corner of 79th and Ashland.

Police said there was a physical altercation between two individuals inside the gas station. A third person in the gas station waited for the fight to end, pulled out a gun, and fired shots, according to police. Those shots struck a 28-year-old man in the ankle.

The shooter then turned and fired shots towards the CTA bus, which struck a 13-year-old boy in the neck. Police said both victims were not intended targets.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. The 28-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.

A police investigation is ongoing. The intersection of 79th and Ashland is closed for the investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago shootingchild shotAuburn GreshamChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in Melrose Park train crash identified
Man, 21, killed in Target parking lot shooting
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth on Saturday
Trump on violent crime in US: 'What the hell is going on in Chicago?'
Republican tax bill finalized after senators announce support for bill
Activists sleep outside to raise awareness, money for homeless vets
Beverly Hills anesthesiologist charged in patient's murder
Show More
Naperville woman sentenced to natural life in child murders
Health department to you: Step away from your smartphone
2 dead, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Wednesday
No jail for fertility doctor who lied about using own sperm
More News
Photos
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
PHOTOS: Deer stroll into store, epic photo shoot follows
ADORABLE PHOTOS: How animals celebrate the holidays
Indiana mom dresses son as 'Elf on the Shelf' for good cause
More Photos