2 teens charged in Old Town robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two teenagers have been charged in two armed robberies in the Old Town neighborhood last month.

Police said the teens approached a 40-year-old woman and struck her elbow from behind and took her phone committed two robberies at about 7:00 p.m. on May 23 in the 1300-block of North Wells Street.

Minutes later, police said they approached a 26-year-old woman in the 1400-block of North Orleans Street and stole her watch as one suspect displayed a handgun.

The two suspects, ages 16 and 13, were arrested on Friday in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue. Saturday, police said each suspect was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of robbery.
