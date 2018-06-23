2 teens charged on Old Town robberies

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two teenagers have been charged in two armed robberies in the Old Town neighborhood last month.

Police said the teens approached a 40-year-old woman and struck her elbow from behind and took her phone committed two robberies at about 7:00 p.m. on May 23 in the 1300-block of North Wells Street.

Minutes later, police said they approached a 26-year-old woman in the 1400-block of North Orleans Street and stole her watch as one suspect displayed a handgun.

The two suspects, ages 16 and 13, were arrested on Friday in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue. Saturday, police said each suspect was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyChicagoOld Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Old Town
Top Stories
Man charged in fatal River North crash
Ex-priest who abused child allowed access to Chicago schools
5 wounded, including 15-year-old boy, in Bronzeville shooting
Ohio police officer fired after pulling over daughter's boyfriend
Floating water park on Lake Michigan opens for summer on Saturday
VIDEO: Bear cub climbs ladder, escapes from Wis. basement
Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of Pantera, dies at 54
Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: no drugs in system
Show More
Annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon kicks off in Daley Plaza
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
Girl, 14, reported missing from Logan Square
Troubleshooting: Sending money through apps
Jackie Wilson released from prison after 36 years after conviction overturned
More News