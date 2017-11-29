2 teens plead guilty in Facebook Live sex assault of girl, 15

Chicago police have opened an investigation into harassment of the 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook in March.

In a plea deal with Cook County prosecutors, the 15-year-olds pleaded guilty to a single count of child pornography and will be sentenced to probation. Judge Patricia Mendoza said Tuesday she would decide the length of the probation by their January sentencing.

Both suspects were originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and manufacturing and dissemination of child pornography.

At the time of the assault, authorities said as many as six males assaulted the victim, a high school freshman who went missing after she dropped at home by an uncle.

Police said the assault was watched live by about 40 viewers, none of whom called authorities to report the attack.
