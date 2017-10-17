2 Wicker Park stores struck by smash-and-grab burglars

Thieves smashed their way into two different stores Tuesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.Officers responded to a report of a burglary around 2:30 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Milwaukee Avenue.Several suspects drove up in three vehicles and shattered the glass windows at two adjacent clothing stores, police said.Saint Alfred and Chrome sell high-end items like shoes, bags, hats and coats. A large amount of merchandise appears to have been stolen. Police are working to determine how much was taken.The suspects fled the scene, police said. No one is in custody.No one was hurt during the break-in. Area North detectives are investigating.