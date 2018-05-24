2 women robbed in Old Town

Two women were robbed Wednesday evening in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two women were mugged minutes apart Wednesday night in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

A 40-year-old woman was walking in the 1300-block of North Wells Street around 7 p.m. when police said two men approached her, struck her elbow, shoved her to the ground and robbed her.

A 26-year-old woman was walking home in the 1400-block of North Orleans Street about half an hour later when police said she was targeted by two men, possibly the same men involved in the earlier incident.

The suspects allegedly took out a handgun and stole her Apple watch before getting into a dark sedan, possibly an older, four-door Pontiac.

Suspect descriptions released by police were very vague, but the victims said the two men are in their late teens or early 20s.

Area Central detectives were investigating both robberies.
