2nd person dies after fiery I-80 crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --A second person involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet has died, the medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, a truck driver -- identified as Sami Guzick, 50, of Joliet -- was killed in a crash on eastbound I-80 at milepost 129. A truck had broke down and was on the shoulder. Another truck responded to assistant and also parked on the shoulder. A third truck veered off the road, hitting both trucks and causing a spontaneous explosion.
The expressway was closed until 5 p.m.
The other truck drivers -- a 46-year-old Chicago man and a 49-year-old La Grange man - were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Illinois State Police.
One of the men was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 9:09 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His name was not released Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy found he died of full-body burns in the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.
The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
GOOD SAMARITAN HELPS SAVE DRIVER IN I-80 CRASH7