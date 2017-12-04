3 juveniles arrested in homeless man's beating death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2706293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch surveillance video of the moments surrounding the beating death of a homeless man in Mayfair.

Three juveniles are in custody in connection with the beating death of a man in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, Action News has learned.Action News is told the three are awaiting formal charges in the murder of 57-year-old Kevin Cullen last Sunday night.Shortly before 6 p.m. police were called to the 4200 block of Loring Street for a robbery.Officers found Cullen lying on the ground unconscious.The seconds before the brutal beating were recorded by a home surveillance video camera. The video shows Cullen being followed before he was attacked out of frame.Police believed a group of teens was behind the attack.One resident ran to help."They were laughing, like it was funny," that resident told Action News. "They hit his head into a wall so hard I felt it in my house on the second floor."Cullen died at the hospital early Monday morning. Police say robbery was the likely motive.Tom Cullen said his brother Kevin had no permanent address and would stay with various people.Tom said since their father passed away 11 years ago, Kevin had a particularly difficult time and had his demons. But Tom said he was always in his family's hearts."We didn't get to see him too often. He would come in and out of our lives," Cullen said. "He was not abandoned, he was not unloved. He was loved deeply."