3 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, reports say

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents of Chicago's Uptown neighborhood should be on guard after reports of three separate muggings that occurred in just 15 minutes Wednesday night. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Residents of Chicago's Uptown neighborhood should be on guard after reports of three separate muggings that occurred in just 15 minutes Wednesday night.

According to neighborhood blog CWBChicago.com, the first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. near West Buena and North Clarendon avenues. The victim said four males attacked him and ran eat, toward Marine Drive.

Right after that, another man was reportedly beaten up and robbed in the 700-block of West Bittersweet Place.

Minutes later, the group reportedly beat a 50-year-old man to the ground, but he was not robbed. The attackers ran north on Clarendon. The victim was treated at a hospital.

The blog said there is surveillance video of one of the violent attacks. The robbers appear to be between 15 and 18 old.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Chicago police Thursday morning. So far, they have not confirmed any information about the robberies.

This story will be updated as more details are released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
muggingbeatingrobberyattackChicagoUptown
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
CTA Pink Line train slams into car in Cicero
Nutella fans freak out over recipe change
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
Woman killed in Zion hit-and-run
Obama dismissed from Cook County jury duty
Touching tributes take center stage at CMA Awards
Diana Rauner announces 2017 military holiday card drive
Show More
Lawmakers require cursive handwriting for students
Correctional officer called off 60 times using Family Leave, sheriff says
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
More News
Top Video
CTA Pink Line train slams into car in Cicero
Police: Brawl outside Bronzeville school involved students, parents
Home makeover for army veteran and mother
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video