3 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, reports say

CHICAGO (WLS) --Residents of Chicago's Uptown neighborhood should be on guard after reports of three separate muggings that occurred in just 15 minutes Wednesday night.
According to neighborhood blog CWBChicago.com, the first robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. near West Buena and North Clarendon avenues. The victim said four males attacked him and ran eat, toward Marine Drive.
Right after that, another man was reportedly beaten up and robbed in the 700-block of West Bittersweet Place.
Minutes later, the group reportedly beat a 50-year-old man to the ground, but he was not robbed. The attackers ran north on Clarendon. The victim was treated at a hospital.
The blog said there is surveillance video of one of the violent attacks. The robbers appear to be between 15 and 18 old.
ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to Chicago police Thursday morning. So far, they have not confirmed any information about the robberies.
This story will be updated as more details are released.