3 of 4 suspects in Elmhurst crash, reported burglary in custody

Three suspects are in custody and police are searching for a fourth after a crash and reported garage burglary in Elmhurst Monday morning.Police responded to a reported prowler in a garage in the 600-block of Fay Avenue at about 5 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and observed two vehicles and attempted to stop the cars.Both cars fled and struck a squad car in the 400-block of West Avenue.The suspects fled on foot east on Fremont Avenue, police said. After 10 a.m., police said three of the four suspects were taken into custody. Officers from surrounding police departments and K-9 units have been brought in to search for fourth suspect.On Saturday, Elmhurst police released a warning about residential burglaries in the 400-block of Prairie Avenue and the 400-block of Poplar Avenue and an attempted burglary in the 200-block of South Street that occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. The suspects in those burglaries entered the homes through unsecured doors and removed wallets and purses while the victims slept.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.