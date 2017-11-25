3 robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

Chicago police investigate after an armed robbery in the first block of East 21st Street Saturday morning. (NVP)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for a group of men behind an armed robbery of three people Saturday morning in the South Loop.

Four suspects got out of a black SUV and a black sedan after the SUV bumped into the back of the victims' vehicle as they were getting into it in the first block of East 21st Street at about 12:49 a.m., police said.

The victims, a man and two women, were forced to the ground at gunpoint and had their wallets, cell phones and keys stolen. The victims were not injured and their vehicle was not stolen.

The robbers fled in the black SUV and sedan and are not in custody, police said.
