4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station

Four thefts have been reported at or near a South Side gas station in 34 hours.Surveillance video from the BP gas station at 47th and Woodlawn in the Kenwood neighborhood around 8 p.m. Thursday shows the latest incident, where an SUV pulled up next to a woman's car. Then someone inside the SUV reaches into the victim's car and grabs her purse.She tried to chase after the SUV and was thrown to the ground as the thieves got away.The 49-year-old victim reported that she went into gas station and while returning to her car, she observed a white car pull alongside hers, and an 18- to 21-year-old man opened her passenger side door, grab her purse, jump back into the white car and flee westbound on 47th St.Earlier in the day, a 71-year-old woman reported she entered the gas station, and while she was inside around 10:30 a.m., her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle.On Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. a 40-year-old woman reported that a male thief took her wallet from the front seat of a vehicle then fled.In the first incident, a 33-year-old man reported that Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. that while pumping gas, a black male approached and distracted him while another black male opened his car door and stole the keys to his car and a bag containing miscellanous items. The thieves then fled the scene.