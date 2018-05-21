6 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's been another violent weekend in Chicago, with at least 6 people killed and 32 others hurt in shootings across the city.
The most recent shooting happened Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. At around 11:15 p.m. a 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 7800-block of South Yates Boulevard when someone opened fire. The man was hit twice, in the leg and stomach and is in critical condition. Police said he is a gang member.
Also Sunday night, a man was shot while inside a van in the 3200-block of North Pulaski Road. Another car pulled up to the 18-year-old while he was in the passenger seat and opened fire, hitting the man in the arm. He is in good condition and police said that shooting is also gang related.
And on Saturday night a 13-year-old boy was walking in the 800-block of North Latrobe Avenue when two people came out of a gangway and fired shots, shooting the teenager in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and his condition has stabilized.
Police say they are investigating the weekend shootings.