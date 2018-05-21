  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

6 killed, 32 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been another violent weekend in Chicago, with at least 6 people killed and 32 others hurt in shootings across the city. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's been another violent weekend in Chicago, with at least 6 people killed and 32 others hurt in shootings across the city.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. At around 11:15 p.m. a 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 7800-block of South Yates Boulevard when someone opened fire. The man was hit twice, in the leg and stomach and is in critical condition. Police said he is a gang member.

Also Sunday night, a man was shot while inside a van in the 3200-block of North Pulaski Road. Another car pulled up to the 18-year-old while he was in the passenger seat and opened fire, hitting the man in the arm. He is in good condition and police said that shooting is also gang related.

And on Saturday night a 13-year-old boy was walking in the 800-block of North Latrobe Avenue when two people came out of a gangway and fired shots, shooting the teenager in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital and his condition has stabilized.

Police say they are investigating the weekend shootings.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago crimemurderChicagoAustinSouth Shore
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Boy, 13, wounded in Austin shooting
Top Stories
Woman struck and killed by car on Southwest Side, driver arrested
Arne Duncan tweets support for school boycott until gun laws change
Glenview teen killed in Morton Grove crash
When lava reaches ocean, it sends acid 'lava haze' into air
Mom of student killed at Santa Fe HS says suspect pursued daughter for months
Royal family website notes Meghan's 'proud feminist' credentials
Airline passenger punches deaf pregnant woman, service dog: Police
Man intentionally rams vehicle into North Carolina restaurant, killing 2
Show More
Dixon HS students graduate after shooting last week
Dog tased by officers investigating domestic dispute
2 on motorcycle injured in south suburban hit-and-run crash
CTA installing new HD security cameras
More News