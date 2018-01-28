72-year-old man hospitalized in Chicago after being bound, beaten on Emirates flight

A 72-year-old man said he was bound and beaten on an Emirates flight from Nigeria to Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 72-year-old man who said he was bound and beaten on an international flight to Chicago spoke out for the first time Sunday.

David Ukesone said he is still recovering from injuries sustained during that flight.

The Emirates flight from Nigeria to Chicago was Ukesone's first flight. Shortly after leaving Dubai after a layover, Ukesone said he ran into a problem on the plane.

Ukesone said he was restrained for eight hours without food or water. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after landing.

Ukesone said he had to spend four days in the hospital for treatment, but he does not understand what happened to him or why. His relatives said Ukesone is still not himself after the incident.

The family's attorney compared Ukesone's experience to an incident in April, when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight.

"We have attempted several times over the last week to reach Emirates Airlines for a response," said attorney Alex Ogoke. "We have yet to hear from them."

Ukesone's attorneys said they gathering information and intend to file a lawsuit against the airline.
