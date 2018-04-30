8 injured, 1 critically, in Glendale Heights backyard fire pit explosion

EMBED </>More Videos

A flare-up in a backyard fire pit injured eight people, one critically, in west suburban Glendale Heights over the weekend. (WLS)

By
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A flare-up in a backyard fire pit injured eight people, one critically, in west suburban Glendale Heights over the weekend.

The Glenside Fire Protection District responded to a fire behind a residence at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. Glendale Heights police said flammable liquid poured onto a small fire in a fire pit caused an explosion on Marci Court, injuring the eight people.

According to a GoFundMe set up for her, 16-year-old Autumn Hamilton suffered third degree burns over the majority of her body and is currently on life support. Several other students remain hospitalized with burn injuries.

Some of the injured are classmates at Glenbard East High School. Students put red ribbons around trees in front of the school in a show of support.

Police and fire officials have not released any further details about the fire, victims, or their conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionfireburn injuriesGlendale Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Students sickened after attending prom at Shedd Aquarium
Thank you for your service: Officer makes teary-eyed final radio call
Boy, 10, found dead inside dryer of apartment complex
Woman escapes attempted rapist in Burbank, police say
2 former security guards accused of stealing from Holy Name Cathedral
'Please don't kill me': Grandmother says she escaped abductor
VIDEO: Crews rappel down Golden Gate Bridge towers for inspections
Chicago Weather: Temps in 70s ... finally!
Show More
How to build your 'Oh, crap!' fund
1 dead, firefighter injured in North Side fire
School district pays $10,000 Bitcoin ransom to hackers after cyberattack
5 of Michelle Wolf's most controversial jokes at White House correspondents' dinner
More News