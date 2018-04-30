8 injured, 1 critically, in Glendale Heights backyard fire pit explosion

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --A flare-up in a backyard fire pit injured eight people, one critically, in west suburban Glendale Heights over the weekend.
The Glenside Fire Protection District responded to a fire behind a residence at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. Glendale Heights police said flammable liquid poured onto a small fire in a fire pit caused an explosion on Marci Court, injuring the eight people.
According to a GoFundMe set up for her, 16-year-old Autumn Hamilton suffered third degree burns over the majority of her body and is currently on life support. Several other students remain hospitalized with burn injuries.
Some of the injured are classmates at Glenbard East High School. Students put red ribbons around trees in front of the school in a show of support.
Police and fire officials have not released any further details about the fire, victims, or their conditions.