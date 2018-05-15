Monday

A talk show hosted by Alec Baldwin, a Dancing with the Stars spinoff, and season 2 of Roseanne are a few of the many programs joining the ABC fall prime-time lineup.The network unveiled total of eight new series for the 2018-19 season Tuesday, including five one-hour dramas -- "A Million Little Things," "The Fix," "Grand Hotel," "The Rookie" and "Whiskey Cavalier" -- and three half-hour comedies, "The Kids Are Alright," "Schooled" and "Single Parents."ABC's also introducing "The Alec Baldwin Show," which the network says "will showcase Baldwin's in-depth conversations with compelling personalities," fills the 10 p.m. hour on Sundays, while "Dancing with the Stars: Junior," a version of the original competition show that features much younger celebrities, will air at 8 p.m. Sundays.Fan favorites like "Roseanne," "The Good Doctor," "black-ish," "How to Get Away with Murder" and more are scheduled to return.Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time.Here's ABC's full prime-time schedule for the fall (new series are bold):8 p.m. - "Dancing with the Stars"10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"8 p.m. - "Roseanne"9 p.m. - "black-ish"9:30 p.m. - "Splitting Up Together"8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"8:30 - "American Housewife"9 p.m. - "Modern Family"8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"9 p.m. - "Station 19"10 p.m. - "How to Get Away with Murder"8 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"9 p.m. - "Child Support"10 p.m. - "20-20"8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"8 p.m. -9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"10 p.m. -