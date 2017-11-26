Ariz. woman killed in Antioch Township hit-and-run crash

A 27-year-old Arizona woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Antioch Sunday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.The woman, from Youngstown Ariz., was driving a Chevrolet north on Route 59 south of Grass Lake Road in Antioch Township at about 1:37 a.m., police said.A Volvo driven by a 41-year-old man rear-ended the woman, causing both cars to lose control and hit trees, police said.The woman driving the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the Volvo fled and was later found at his residence.Charges in the incident are pending.