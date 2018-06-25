Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago

A man from Arlington Heights was allegedly seen dragging a pit bull down a sidewalk in Chicago on Saturday.Police said they responded to the 6100-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 3:40 a.m. after a report of a man whipping, kicking, punching and choking a pit bull.Officers arrived and saw Isaac Goodlow, 24, dragging the animal with an extension cord, police said. The alleged abuse was captured on a Chicago police surveillance camera, police said.Goodlow has been charged with felony animal abuse. He's due back in court Friday.