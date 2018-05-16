Armed male shot at police officer at Dixon High School, city says

EMBED </>More Videos

A male suspect exchanged fire with a police officer Wednesday morning at a high school in Dixon, Ill. (WLS)

DIXON, Ill. (WLS) --
A male suspect exchanged fire with a police officer Wednesday morning at a high school in Dixon, Ill., which is about 100 miles west of Chicago.

Around 8 a.m., the Dixon officer confronted an armed male at Dixon High School, according to a statement from Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss.

The suspect shot at the officer, who returned fire. The suspect was shot, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening, Langloss said.

He was taken into custody. Police said he acted alone and there is no threat to the community.

No students or staff were hurt. The high school and all Dixon public schools remained on lockdown Wednesday morning, Langloss said. Parents were later allowed to pick up their children at the baseball fields in Page Park.

Several police agencies responded to the scene. Peoria Avenue which borders the east side of the high school, was closed for the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school shootinghigh schoolpolice shootingshootingDixon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CPD officer admits to having sex with 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
13-year-old allegedly abducted, assaulted getting off school bus
Mom accused of stabbing 11-year-old daughter arrested, 7-year-old found safe
Police: Driver under influence of cannabis crashes, killing 3, including 2 kids
Teacher shot to death in parents' driveway in 'crime of passion,' investigators say
3 in custody after chase ends in fiery crash near Garfield Park
Show More
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Prince George, Princess Charlotte in royal wedding
Report: Chicago most corrupt city in U.S.
Courts, addicts turn to Vivitrol to combat opioid epidemic amid aggressive marketing
More News