Armed male shot at police officer at Dixon High School, city says

A male suspect exchanged fire with a police officer Wednesday morning at a high school in Dixon, Ill., which is about 100 miles west of Chicago.Around 8 a.m., the Dixon officer confronted an armed male at Dixon High School, according to a statement from Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss.The suspect shot at the officer, who returned fire. The suspect was shot, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening, Langloss said.He was taken into custody. Police said he acted alone and there is no threat to the community.No students or staff were hurt. The high school and all Dixon public schools remained on lockdown Wednesday morning, Langloss said. Parents were later allowed to pick up their children at the baseball fields in Page Park.Several police agencies responded to the scene. Peoria Avenue which borders the east side of the high school, was closed for the investigation.