NORTH BAY FIRES

At least 2 dead, many injured in apocalyptic California wildfires

Officials say at least one person has died, two have been injured and many more may be at risk in the North Bay fires that have been sweeping across the North Bay Monday. (KGO-TV)

Officials say at least two people have died, two have been injured and many more may be at risk in the seemingly endless fires that have been sweeping across the North Bay Monday.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 News extended coverage of North Bay fires

CHP officials told the ABC7 News I-Team's Dan Noyes that a blind elderly woman who was hard of hearing was found dead in her driveway. They suspect she was trying to escape the flames in Santa Rosa.

Over 65,000 acres across eight counties have burned as 1,500 structures have been destroyed.

According to Cal Fire officials: the Tubbs Fire in Calistoga and Santa Rosa has burned over 25,000 acres; the Atlas Fire has scorched over 25,000 acres south of Lake Berryessa; the Partrick Fire west of Napa has scorched over 2,000 acres; the Nuns Fire north of Glen Ellen has burned 5,000 acres; and two large brush have burned 10,000 acres in Mendocino County. All of the fires have no containment.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the fires, directing critical resources to help residents and firefighters.

More than 103,000 PG&E customers are without power due to to the fires, with the majority of outages in Napa and Sonoma Counties.



All airlines serving Charles Schulz-Sonoma Co. Airport have canceled flights due to poor visibility from smoke. The closure could last days. Officials say there are no flights coming or going.
PHOTOS: Fires force evacuations in Napa, Calistoga areas


The Tubbs Fire triggered the evacuation of Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa. Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa was also evacuated

The fires have also forced the closure of all public schools in Santa Rosa and Calistoga today.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

The fires in Mendocino County have triggered the closure of Redwood Valley and School Way from Hwy 101. Evacuations have been ordered along East Road, West Road, Tomki Road to Canyon Road in Willits, Golden Rule subdivision and Reeves Canyon.

The Tubbs Fire crossed Highway 101 in Santa Rosa early this morning and ignited structures west of the freeway in the area of Kohl's Department Store on Hopper Avenue. The highway remains closed in the area as of 1 p.m.

RELATED: Small Sonoma County neighborhood destroyed by fire

The fire is believed to have begun late Sunday night near Highway 128 in Napa County.

Windy and dry conditions were making it difficult to fight the fire. Wind was gusting in the areas up to 50 mph early this morning.

Smoke from the fires spread throughout the Bay Area and has caused hazardous air in the region.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
