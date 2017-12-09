At least 2 injured in small plane crash in San Diego, officials say

At least two people have been injured following a small plane crash in San Diego on Saturday, officials say.San Diego Fire Department officials said crews were at the scene of a small plane that crashed into the back of a home in the 6000 block of Chandler Drive.Two people were being treated as a result of the crash. Their conditions were not immediately known.It was not immediately clear whether the injured were in the plane or on the ground at the time of the crash.Authorities searched the residence and did not find anyone inside, officials said, and the fire has been put out.Federal Aviation Administration Public Information Officer Allen Kenitzer said the FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.