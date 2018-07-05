At least three people were struck by lightning Wednesday night. A woman was hit near Maggie Daley Park in the Loop. A young girl and a man were struck in Sheridan, Ill., which is about 65 miles from downtown Chicago.A woman, who emergency crews said appeared to be in her 40s, was hit by lightning near South Lake Shore Drive and East Monroe Street.Chicago fire officials said around 10:30 p.m., paramedics transported her in serious condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition stabilized.Earlier Wednesday evening in LaSalle County, people gathering for a fireworks show at Robertson Field near East Church Street in the town of Sheridan had to run for cover when lightning struck.A young girl and a young man were hit, according to witnesses. The Times Newspaper in Ottawa reports the man is in his early twenties and the child is 3 or 4 years old.Both were critically injured by the lightning strike. Fire Chief Kurt Tirevold said the child was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ottawa and later transferred to Peoria Hospital. The man was transported to Valley West Hospital in Sandwich and was later transferred to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.Witnesses said they were both standing near a tree when the lightning struck."I think it did come down in spots, don't you? I felt like it hit and struck something, but it traveled through the ground. That's all I know," said Melissa Herring, a witness."I seen it come down. I don't think it even struck the tree. I think it struck the ground. I just seen one man laying there and I seen a woman screaming. That's when the ambulance were coming. It actually took a while for them to come, I was... So I didn't know if he was already gone. I'm hoping he survives," said Briana Hoops, another witness.Those witnesses said they could feel the impact of the strike from many yards away. Tree bark could be seen scattered across a large area at the base of a tree.