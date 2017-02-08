Chicago Auto Show 2017 opens Saturday at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Auto Show 2017 opens Saturday at the McCormick Place and the frenzy to set-up the car displays was underway on Wednesday.
The auto show's Concept Garage opened for a sneak peek by the media. On display was a the new Ford Expedition, which was engineered by a dad with 6-foot kids.
"We saved length, but we increased the size," said Todd Horvenor, chief program engineer for the Ford Expedition.
Cars with sumptuous interiors, superior audio systems and other perks were plentiful.
And genius abounds as Chevrolet goes full throttle to tell you about the Bolt -- a 238-mile range, all-electric vehicle that feels like a mid-size sedan inside.
