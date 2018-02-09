  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show: Big truck concepts, sporty speed machines

With rough conditions out on the roads, the big machines that will get through it are at the Chicago Auto Show.

Kristin Byrne & Mark Rivera
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With rough conditions out on the roads, the big machines that will get through it are at the Chicago Auto Show. The show opens to the public on Saturday.

First off is this bad boy, the GMC All Terrain Mountain Concept. You can't buy it, yet. But that doesn't stop people from wanting it in a Chicago winter.

"The one to look at is that GMC with the tank treads on it. That thing'll go through anything," said car enthusiast Dave Mayer.

No price tag, but if you want something that can get you through one of our winters, you can snag a Kia Sorento or Sportage for around $24,000. A new Jeep Wrangler will cost you closer to $28,000.

"There are so many crossovers and SUVs here at the Chicago Auto Show. That's the hottest segment and every single auto maker has two and three and four of them," said Mark Bilek with the Chicago Auto Show.

But the auto show isn't just about practicality. It's about excitement; it's about cool; it's about what you want to drive and that's where this baby comes in: the Ford GT Supercar. Though that one is reserved for a warm summer day.

"We've got everything from half million dollar super cars to the $15,000 Fiats and Nissans, they're all here, but what's unique about Chicago is that it's so big, there's multiple versions of each car," said Bilek.

So much fun to be had at this show as it prepares to open to the public Saturday.

Friday night, the First Look for Charity gala will kick things off raising millions of dollars for charities in the Chicago area and Illinois.

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLES PERFECT FOR A SNOW DAY
Does the snow have you contemplating a new ride? The latest all-wheel drive vehicles are on display at the Chicago Auto Show.



Does the snow have you contemplating a new ride? The latest all-wheel drive vehicles are on display at the Chicago Auto Show.

The Toyota Sienna is the first ever mini-van with all-wheel drive that can handle the current snowy conditions.
With new trends and technology on display, car enthusiasts will be impressed with this year's auto show.

You name the make and the model, the Chicago Auto show has it. With more than a million square feet of exhibit space showcasing the latest and greatest vehicles, many of which you can test out, too!

"Take a four-wheel drive... check out the new Ram pickup truck...or the Ford F-150 or all new Ford Ranger. Turn on that four-wheel drive, you'll be taking people out of snow banks all day long," said John Hennessy, Chairman of the Chicago Auto Show.

A big trend taking over this year's floor space are hybrid plug-ins, like the Cadillac CT6.

"There are going to be so many more of these on the market coming from almost every manufacturer," said Joe Weisenfelder, Executive Editor of Cars.com.

Using electric power then fuel, they cost more than your regular passenger car, but it's all the craze in other countries with expensive fuel costs, but it might not be the best option for every consumer.
"You always have to compare different things like how far does it go electric? Some of these only go 11 or 12 miles before they refer to gas which is not much," said Weisenfelder.

Even though you can't buy a car on display at the auto show, manufacturers know this is the time to highlight all they have to offer.

"There's a cool statistic that over 60 percent of the people who visit the Chicago Auto Show will buy a vehicle within a year," Hennessy said.

Many of these manufacturers offer rebates on vehicles as another incentive for buyers, too.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 10-19.

Be sure to tune in for our hour-long special on the 2018 Chicago Auto Show at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for more coverage of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
