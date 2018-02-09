  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity gala Friday night

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public on Saturday, but Friday night is the First Look for Charity. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public on Saturday, but Friday night is the First Look for Charity. The annual special event raises millions of dollars for 18 charities in the Chicagoland area.

The event is one of the biggest black-tie fundraisers in the city. The 18 charities are hoping to raise $3 million at the gala.

The charities represented are both large and small including the 100 Club of Chicago, Advocate Health Care and the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago.

A Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition will be given away during Friday's gala.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivechicago auto showfirst look for charity
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Chicago Auto Show: Big truck concepts, sporty speed machines
ABC7 Special: Chicago Auto Show - Saturday at 6 p.m.
Chicago Auto Show: Preview concept cars, SUVs and more
Concept and Technology Garage returns to Chicago Auto Show
More chicago auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Chicago Auto Show: Big truck concepts, sporty speed machines
ABC7 Special: Chicago Auto Show - Saturday at 6 p.m.
Chicago Auto Show: Preview concept cars, SUVs and more
Consumer Reports: Car subscriptions
More Automotive
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps up to a foot of snow across the area
Heavy snowfall brings 'dibs' back to Chicago streets
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Teen allegedly rescued from horrors at strip club
NBA Trades: Cavs trade Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose
Trump won't declassify Democratic memo, sends back to committee
Florida man pleads guilty to hitting passenger with wine bottle during flight
Finally! Facebook testing 'downvote' option
Show More
California assemblywoman at head of Me Too movement accused of harassment
Teen who live-streamed car crash that killed sister to gets 6 years in prison
Newborn found abandoned in Arizona airport bathroom
National Pizza Day coupons
Wisconsin police officer punched in face during altercation
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Winter storm dumps up to a foot of snow across the area
Women accusing NU professor of misconduct speak out
3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers, after East Chatham fire
Chicago Weather: Storm could dump up to 1 foot of snow on area by Friday night
More Video