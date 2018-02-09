Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity gala Friday night

The Chicago Auto Show officially opens to the public on Saturday, but Friday night is the First Look for Charity. The annual special event raises millions of dollars for 18 charities in the Chicagoland area.The event is one of the biggest black-tie fundraisers in the city. The 18 charities are hoping to raise $3 million at the gala.The charities represented are both large and small including the 100 Club of Chicago, Advocate Health Care and the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago.A Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition will be given away during Friday's gala.