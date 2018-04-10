I-TEAM

Aviation officer who dragged passenger from plane sues United, city

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An aviation police officer who was fired for prying a passenger from his seat and dragging him off a United Airlines jet has filed suit in Cook County claiming he hadn't been trained to deal with misbehaving passengers.

Former Chicago Department of Aviation employee James Long was among several officers seen in viral videos of passenger David Dao being forcibly removed from the plane while at an O'Hare airport gate.

Long says the plane-dragging incident, on April 9, 2017, resulted in his unfair termination. He also claims that city aviation commissioner Ginger Evans slandered him on social media by saying that officers had behaved inappropriately and were not armed "for good reasons." The lawsuit charges negligence and defamation.

The infamous onboard skirmish came as Chicago aviation officers were resurrecting efforts to carry guns. The force has always been unarmed-and after the Dao incident Commissioner Evans indicated that was with good reason.

"These false statements imply that Long was not acting in his capacity as a police officer," the suit alleges.

Dao, a Kentucky doctor, was returning to Louisville from Chicago. The flight was overbooked and when Dao was tapped to give up his seat for a United employee, he refused. That is when aviation police were called in, and, Long claims, he had insufficient training to handle the situation. According to the suit, Long "gently tried to remove Dr. Dao from his seat by putting a hand on his arm." He maintains that "minimal but necessary force" was used to remove Dao from the jetliner.

On videos that were taken by other passengers, Dao can be seen thrashing and is heard squealing as city aviation officers attempt to remove him. The doctor, 69-years-old at the time, ended up with a broken nose and two lost teeth.

Long had worked for the Chicago Department of Aviation since 2015. After eventually being fired because of the fracas, which was caught on video, Long has been unemployed according to a statement from his attorney to the legal website Law360.

After Dao threatened to sue, United Airlines reached a confidential settlement with him last year.

On Tuesday afternoon spokespersons for both United Airlines and the city of Chicago told the I-Team that they had not been served with the former officer's lawsuit and had no comment.

Long's attorney Anne Beckert and Dao's counsel did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
United Airlineso'hare airportviral videolawsuitI-TeamChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
AG Madigan files lawsuit against alternative electric supplier
Backpage execs stung by federal indictment
Under fire from Trump, AG tasks Chicago prosecutor to oversee documents for Congress
Backpage.com shutdown by FBI, seized by feds
More I-Team
Top Stories
Union: Half of Harvey Fire Department laid off after court orders payment to pension fund
Cubs lose to Pirates in home opener at Wrigley Field
Loyola's Sister Jean at Wrigley Field for Cubs opener
Vehicle plunges into Tinley Park pond
Man fatally sucker-punched at crawfish restaurant 16 months after daughter dies in crash
Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
Resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
Show More
National Work Zone Safety Week aims to protect drivers, construction workers
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Woman, 23, accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
VIDEO: Driver slams into motorcyclist in Florida road rage crash
More News