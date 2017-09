A 6-year-old boy drowned during a pool party on Chicago's North Side SaturdayPolice said family members attempted CPR on the boy, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Dillan Campbell, but it was too late.It happened in the 5900-block of North Oconto Avenue in the Norwood Park neighborhood at about 4:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead at Resurrection Hospital.Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.