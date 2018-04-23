  • BREAKING NEWS Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: News conference following Waffle House shooting arrest of suspect Travis Reinking in Tennessee
BUSINESS

AG Madigan files lawsuit against bus company alleging discrimination, customer harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

In December, Champaign area-based Suburban Express Company sent an email advertisement that some thought disparaged Asians. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit on Monday against Suburban Express Company, a bus company which runs shuttles between several colleges to the Chicago area, alleging discrimination and customer harassment.

In December, the Champaign area-based sent an email advertisement that some thought disparaged Asians. The ad said that riders "won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses."

The lawsuit alleges that Suburban Express and its owner discriminates and harasses customers, violating the state's civil rights and consumer protection laws. Madigan said that the company retaliates against customers who post negative comments online, even posting their personal information online including addresses and bank account information.

Ad promises U of I students 'You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses'
At first glance, it looks like any other email touting travel deals. In this case, it was a bus company offering its services to students of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.


The company's owner, Dennis Toeppen, is also named in the civil lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Chicago.

Toeppen has filed more than 100 lawsuits against customers, then posting the lawsuits online which also has personal information. He has also banned more than 100 customers for seemingly petty reasons, such as being "too whiney." He also has an online Page of Shame, where Toeppen will post "hate-filled" messages about customers, including calling them "slimeballs."

IL AG investigates if Suburban Express ad violated human rights act
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office is investigating a Champaign area-based bus company that recently sent out an email ad some thought disparaged Asians.


Many of the company's customers are students, specifically from the University of Illinois, which has nearly 6,000 students from China. The university called the December email "bigoted"

Madigan said that her office has received about 50 complaints from customers.

She said an apology by the company and owner is not enough, adding that their practices are illegal.

"This is a serious history, years long, of continued repeated violation of our civil rights laws and consumer protection laws," Madigan said. "An apology is simply not going to be enough to deal with his illegal conduct ... If he doesn't do that, he should not be operating."

A representative from Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Chicago, joined Madigan for her announcement, adding that the owner is fueling anti-immigration sentiments and deserves to be put out of business.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbuscollege studentsasian americanlisa madiganlawsuitcivil rightsconsumer concernsChicagoLoopChampaign - UrbanaIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ad promises U of I students 'You won't feel like you're in China when you're on our buses'
IL AG investigates if Suburban Express ad violated human rights act
BUSINESS
Starbucks' Howard Schultz: 'Ashamed' by arrests at Philadelphia store
Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals
Starbucks fight over bathroom caught on tape in CA
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
More Business
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
Canada police say driver that hit pedestrians in custody in Toronto
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service
83-year-old man with dementia missing from South Chicago
CTA 'L' trains in Loop operating with major delays due signal problems
More News