Chicago Startup Roundup: Key Collector Comics and Ian Brock

Chicago Startup Roundup: Key Collector Comics and Ian Brock (WLS)

In this Chicago Startup Roundup segment, WCL featured Key Collector Comics, an app developed by a native Chicagoan being praised by comic book collectors all over the world.

For more on Key Collector Comics: https://www.keycollectorcomics.com/

WCL also chatted with Ian Brock, a 13-year-old Chicagoan looking to use tech to bring change to his community.

To donate to Ian Brock's campaign to visit Silicon Valley: http://bit.ly/2018SiliconValley
