A week-long job fair begins Monday at the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee.
The renovations just finished up at the indoor/outdoor water park and the company is looking to fill about 600 positions.
That includes positions in retail, guest services, housekeeping, life guards, and the kitchen staff.
The fair is going on from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day this week at College of Lake County in Grayslake.
The Great Wolf Lodge opens for business in July.
For more information, visit https://jobs.greatwolf.com.
Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee holding job fair this week
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories